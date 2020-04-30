Sycomore Asset Management Invests $3.43 Million in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 71,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,000. Invesco China Technology ETF comprises 1.6% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sycomore Asset Management owned approximately 0.55% of Invesco China Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 26,923 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CQQQ traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.09. The company had a trading volume of 115,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,653. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.73. Invesco China Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

