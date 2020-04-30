Sycomore Asset Management Sells 221,660 Shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Sycomore Asset Management lessened its stake in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,660 shares during the quarter. Qiagen comprises approximately 9.0% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sycomore Asset Management owned approximately 0.20% of Qiagen worth $18,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at $111,086,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at $121,168,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at $72,805,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at $86,280,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at $41,600,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

QGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Qiagen from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Commerzbank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.54.

Qiagen stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.65. 785,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,984. Qiagen NV has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $43.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.98.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Qiagen NV will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.