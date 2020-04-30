Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) PT Raised to $61.00 at Cfra

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Cfra from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SYNH. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Shares of SYNH traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.88. The stock had a trading volume of 64,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 1.55. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $74.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert Parks sold 3,588 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $178,144.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,286.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs purchased 3,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $130,610.70. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,424.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Syneos Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.