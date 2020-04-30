Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.12% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,077,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,079 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,974,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,375,000 after acquiring an additional 340,889 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,974,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,375,000 after buying an additional 340,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYRS. ValuEngine upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

SYRS stock opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $378.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.21. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.29% and a negative net margin of 3,806.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 23,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $209,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 371,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,483.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

