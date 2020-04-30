Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Cfra

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Cfra from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Cfra’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TPR. ValuEngine raised Tapestry from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Tapestry from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tapestry from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.86. 706,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,938,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.39. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.29). Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Tapestry by 2.9% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 94,926 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 176.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,699 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 21.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,967 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

