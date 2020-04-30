Targa Resources (TRGP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Targa Resources to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. On average, analysts expect Targa Resources to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.45. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -449.38%.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 281,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

