Target Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (TGT)

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded 88.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last week, Target Coin has traded 96.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Target Coin has a market capitalization of $1,759.00 and $572.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Target Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $208.70 or 0.02388340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00197478 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00062132 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00043005 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Target Coin Profile

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin. The official website for Target Coin is www.tgtcoins.com.

Buying and Selling Target Coin

Target Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Target Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Target Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

