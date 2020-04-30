Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $144.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TDOC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.83.

NYSE TDOC opened at $175.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $53.46 and a fifty-two week high of $203.85.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 22,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.82, for a total transaction of $3,763,673.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,919.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $2,378,286.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,882.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $28,476,438 over the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,055,000 after buying an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,261,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,646,000 after purchasing an additional 114,875 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $2,669,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,827 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,752,000 after purchasing an additional 196,237 shares in the last quarter.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

