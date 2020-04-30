Teleflex’s (TFX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $431.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.68% from the company’s previous close.

TFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $378.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.55.

NYSE:TFX traded down $18.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $334.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,127. The business’s 50-day moving average is $307.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $221.27 and a 52-week high of $398.65.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.39. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teleflex will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teleflex news, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,463.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total value of $72,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $338,571.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,350 shares of company stock worth $449,802. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Teleflex by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

