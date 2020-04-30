Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $700.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $580.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Tesla to $840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.78.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $800.51 on Thursday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $968.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $581.73 and a 200-day moving average of $506.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.90) EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total transaction of $187,089.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,035.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total transaction of $126,333.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,006,700.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,836 shares of company stock worth $74,677,727 over the last three months. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 49,394 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 808,661 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $171,663,000 after acquiring an additional 157,425 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Company bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,726,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 11.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

