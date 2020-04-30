Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 10.4% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $160.21. 1,714,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,387. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.09. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $188.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.7438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

