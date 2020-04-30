Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,749 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,301 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Aecom worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aecom by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,179,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aecom by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,365 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom during the fourth quarter worth $37,707,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aecom by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,546,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,686,000 after acquiring an additional 757,942 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Aecom by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 582,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,120,000 after purchasing an additional 405,113 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACM. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Aecom in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Aecom from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aecom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

NYSE ACM traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Aecom has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.10.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). Aecom had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 869.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aecom will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

