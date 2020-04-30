Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 566 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth $65,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $2,035,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,101,000 after buying an additional 207,856 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.44. 3,261,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.19. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $214.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clorox from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.57.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

