Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 254.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group downgraded McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.64.

Shares of MCK traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.25. 2,535,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,358,212. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of -28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.49. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.09%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,880.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,188 shares of company stock worth $1,734,165. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.