Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.97 Million Holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.09% of Trex worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TREX. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Trex by 41.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX stock traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.22. The company had a trading volume of 889,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,287. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.88. Trex Company Inc has a 1-year low of $56.22 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.36 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 19.42%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $102.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.91.

In related news, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $504,951.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,442.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,222,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,316,070.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,218. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.