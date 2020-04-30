Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Sonoco Products worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SON traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average of $55.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Sonoco Products Co has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $66.57.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

SON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

