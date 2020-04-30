Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 18,274 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,274 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $7,029,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HE stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,229. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.03.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $725.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 542,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.11 per share, for a total transaction of $22,291,979.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $1,855,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

