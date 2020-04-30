Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 287 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $277,846.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $386.47. The company had a trading volume of 568,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,036. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $454.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $335.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.47.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.06.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

