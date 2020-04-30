Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 7,306 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,306 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.80. 3,935,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,392,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.28. T-Mobile Us Inc has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.77.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC set a $86.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.