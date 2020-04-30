The Force Protocol (FOR) Trading Up 27.8% Over Last 7 Days

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. In the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. One The Force Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.06 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

