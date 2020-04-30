The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.54-0.58 for the period. The GEO Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.25-2.35 EPS.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $621.71 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded The GEO Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, CEO George C. Zoley bought 265,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $4,495,468.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,115,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,871,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Evans purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $56,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,249.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 526,637 shares of company stock valued at $8,691,642. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

