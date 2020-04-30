The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.25-2.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.38-2.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.The GEO Group also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.54-0.58 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.18. The GEO Group has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $24.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $621.71 million for the quarter. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

In other news, CFO Brian Evans bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $56,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 116,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,249.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David J. Venturella bought 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $97,623.90. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,999.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 526,637 shares of company stock valued at $8,691,642 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

