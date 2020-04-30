Thingschain (TIC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 26.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $19,267.52 and $10,141.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thingschain has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Thingschain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00032225 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00037613 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,812.86 or 1.00854283 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00069469 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000649 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Thingschain Token Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain.

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

