THORChain Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. THORChain has a total market cap of $18.75 million and approximately $258,922.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One THORChain token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001338 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org.

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

