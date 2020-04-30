TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 4,470,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 802,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

TAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. CIBC raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. National Bank Financial raised TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

Shares of TAC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,935. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.20. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.29.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $461.42 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

