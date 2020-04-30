TrustVerse (TRV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $53,951.00

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrustVerse has a market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $53,951.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustVerse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00048190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.34 or 0.03958504 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00061090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00035577 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011333 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010643 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse (TRV) is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,680,468 tokens. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_.

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

