Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Turning Point Brands worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.75 million, a PE ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average is $23.95. Turning Point Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 39.66%. The business had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TPB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 136,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $2,995,797.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,978,918 shares in the company, valued at $218,937,460.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

