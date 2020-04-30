TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 7% against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $821,577.16 and approximately $1.04 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 71,774,974,560 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

