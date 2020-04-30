Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,199 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty comprises about 1.2% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $235.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $340.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.88.

ULTA traded down $8.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $217.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,520. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.54%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

