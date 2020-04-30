Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Price Reaches $0.0211 on Major Exchanges

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 30th. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. During the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $218,511.09 and $265.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

