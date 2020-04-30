Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Releases Earnings Results

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,705.82% and a negative return on equity of 51.62%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million.

Shares of Uniqure stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,339. Uniqure has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $82.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Uniqure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Uniqure from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 9,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $533,213.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,648,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $823,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,038.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,871 shares of company stock worth $2,329,880 in the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

