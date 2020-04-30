United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Releases Earnings Results

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

Shares of USLM traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,387. United States Lime & Minerals has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $455.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.65.

USLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

