United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $9,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,251,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,716,388,000 after purchasing an additional 322,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in United Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,523,634,000 after buying an additional 782,934 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in United Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,896,000 after buying an additional 1,885,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,292,724,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.90. 10,321,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

