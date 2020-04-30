United Therapeutics’ (UTHR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $109.47. 20,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,044. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.70 and a beta of 0.78. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $116.98.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.68 million. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. Analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $866,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,488,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 384.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

