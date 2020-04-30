UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stake Lifted by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,168 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 35.3% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,399 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Stephens lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.68.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,253,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,679,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.23 and its 200 day moving average is $271.93. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

