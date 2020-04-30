Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Cut to Neutral at DOWLING & PARTN

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was downgraded by stock analysts at DOWLING & PARTN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

UNM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

NYSE:UNM opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $37.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Unum Group’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,027,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,250,000 after purchasing an additional 62,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Unum Group by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,195,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,180,000 after purchasing an additional 661,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,534,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,454,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,407,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Unum Group by 95.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,417,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,273,000 after buying an additional 693,521 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

