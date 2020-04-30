Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 89.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,468 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 238.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Sunesis Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 136,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 502.1% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 67,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 56,441 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.15. 3,622,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,507,156. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average is $51.24. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

