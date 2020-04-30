Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $3.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 133.33% from the company’s previous close.

VXRT has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th.

NASDAQ VXRT opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $231.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of -0.54. Vaxart has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 189.06% and a negative return on equity of 123.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vaxart will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

