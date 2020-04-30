Veles (VLS) Trading Up 8.9% This Week

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0718 or 0.00000822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veles has a market capitalization of $85,479.28 and approximately $40,757.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veles has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Veles

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,299,674 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,769 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

