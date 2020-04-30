Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Short Interest Update

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,040,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the March 31st total of 6,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ventas by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,430,000 after buying an additional 748,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,525,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,824,000 after purchasing an additional 201,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ventas by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,076,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,606,000 after acquiring an additional 860,080 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,966,000 after acquiring an additional 172,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 117.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,351,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,885 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

NYSE:VTR opened at $32.66 on Thursday. Ventas has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.85.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.