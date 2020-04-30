Veoneer Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,405 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,710% compared to the typical volume of 50 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 19,195.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNE stock opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.52. Veoneer has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.24. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VNE. Deutsche Bank raised Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Veoneer to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Barclays lowered Veoneer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Veoneer from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.18.

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

