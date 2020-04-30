Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Reduced by Hammer Asset Management LLC

Hammer Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 35,386 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 3.3% of Hammer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,392,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,943,989. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $239.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average is $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.44%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

