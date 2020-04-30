Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 2.7% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,392,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,943,989. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $239.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

