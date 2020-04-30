Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Short Interest Update

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 797,600 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the March 31st total of 711,600 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 286,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

VVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their target price on Viad from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

In other news, insider David W. Barry acquired 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.30 per share, with a total value of $98,434.00. Also, Director Andrew B. Benett acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $59,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $967,145.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,130 shares of company stock worth $188,137 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viad during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Viad during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viad during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VVI opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Viad has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $72.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.50 million, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.62.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Viad had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $321.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Viad will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Viad’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

