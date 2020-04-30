Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells $112,200.00 in Stock

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $112,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VICR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.20. 7,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,563. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average of $43.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.01 and a beta of 0.62. Vicor Corp has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $57.86.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $63.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vicor Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,920,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,500,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,814,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,717,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,457,000. Institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VICR. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Vicor from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

