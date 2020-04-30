VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 809,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.17% of VirnetX worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in VirnetX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 124,236 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VirnetX during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in VirnetX during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VirnetX during the 4th quarter worth $113,000.

Get VirnetX alerts:

Shares of VHC opened at $5.75 on Thursday. VirnetX Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $8.47.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.