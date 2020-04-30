Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the March 31st total of 6,200,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other news, Director William W. Helman purchased 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $497,148.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,848. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,577,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,973,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,341,000 after acquiring an additional 90,525 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.86. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 163.55% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $460.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.64%.

VNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $65.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.44.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

