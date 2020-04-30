Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,510,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the March 31st total of 12,280,000 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $45.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 387.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.