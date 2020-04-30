Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 376,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 45,945 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,017,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 41,704 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 140,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 77,078 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE IDE opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%.

Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd Profile

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

