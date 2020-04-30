Washington Federal Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

Washington Federal has raised its dividend by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Washington Federal has a payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Washington Federal to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Shares of WAFD traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.86. 21,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,155. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.11. Washington Federal has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $38.26.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $133.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 27.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Washington Federal will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Tabbutt acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.72 per share, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,039.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cory D. Stewart acquired 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.07 per share, with a total value of $50,028.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,631.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WAFD. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Washington Federal in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.